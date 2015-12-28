Andy’s Corner | 12/24

Merry Christmas from Andy’s Corner. The Nazareth Boys Basketball team went up to Pocono Mountain East on December 15 and won 66-55, then went over to Emmaus on December 18 where the Blue Eagles saw their first loss of the season, with Emmaus winning 49-45. On Saturday, December 19 the boys came back home to take on East Stroudsburg South, winning 56-47. Next they’ll take on Whitehall at home at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22. They’ll play in a holiday tournament at Honesdale High School on December 26 and December 28, where on the 26 they will take on Wallenpaupauck High School.

The Girls Basketball team played host to Pocono Mountain East on December 15, where they won 36-19. The girls hosted Emmaus on December 18 and won 61-27, and next will travel to Whitehall for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, December 22. They’ll compete in the Bangor Holiday Tournament on Saturday, December 26 and Monday, December 28.

The Nazareth Wrestling Team had youth night on December 16, where they had their first home match vs. Allen and won 51-34. 24 hours later, on December 17, the Nazareth Wrestlers had Alumni Night where they took on Allentown Central Catholic and won 67-10. The boys went down to the Beast of the East Tournament in Newark, Delaware where they placed fourth in the weekend’s tournament and won Top Public School. Sammy Sasso won first place in the Beast of the East Tournament and Brock Wilson got fourth. Tyson Klump and Sean Pierson both got seventh place and Travis Stafanik received third place. It was a very successful weekend for the Wrestling Team in the Tournament. The Nazareth Wrestling Team is now off until the annual Bethlehem Holiday Tournament on Monday, December 28 and Tuesday, December 29.

The Nazareth Swimming Team is doing pretty well in the early stages of the season. On Thursday, December 17, both the boy and girl swimmers beat Northampton. On Saturday, December 19 in a double meet with Southern Lehigh and Easton, the boy swimmers beat both the Rovers and Spartans, while the girls beat Easton but lost to Southern Lehigh. The Nazareth Swimming Team will host East Stroudsburg North at 4 p.m. on December 22 at Nazareth Middle School and then will be off until January 5, when they travel to Whitehall. Stay tuned for more Blue Eagles News.

