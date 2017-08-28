Bath Residents Have Opportunity To Learn About Da Vinci Science City

by Keri Lindenmuth

Representatives from Da Vinci Science Center held a public forum at George Wolf Elementary School in Bath on Thursday, August 24 to talk about plans for the new Da Vinci Science City, a 170,000 square foot science center planned in Easton. It was a chance for residents of Bath to come out and hear about the project and offer feedback.

Even though the center will be in Easton, Lin Erickson, Executive Director and CEO of the Da Vinci Science Center, stressed that it is “really the Greater Lehigh Valley community’s project.” Not only will the City of Easton benefit from the planned center and the boost to tourism and the economy that comes with it, but so will Northampton County and the Lehigh Valley as a whole.

The Da Vinci Science City, which has a planned opening date of 2021, will include interactive science exhibits, an aquarium, an immersive 3D and 4D theater, a destination restaurant, an event center, a creativity studio, and an interactive program about the genius of Leonardo Da Vinci.

Erickson believes that Science City will become a “hub for educational and recreational activities.” With its prime location in the Delaware River Watershed, it will create a series of both indoor and outdoor activities and learning opportunities for families.

Erickson said that expansion has been an idea for about three years. A lack of space prompted the center to move from its old location in Bethlehem’s South Side, to its new location off Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown. Now, with a booming population in the Lehigh Valley, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to expand again.

“The Lehigh Valley is growing,” she said, “and we do not have a major science facility…It would be great for all of us.”

The center, which will complement the existing center in Allentown, will encompass three main exhibits: Science & Nature, Science & Technology, and Science & Me. Science & Nature, a living exhibit that Erickson believes will draw more families in, will include the aquarium, which will showcase saltwater creatures, as well as ones unique to the Delaware River. Science & Technology will include interactive exhibits developed in partnership with local manufacturers and showcase iconic productions in the region. Finally, Science & Me will show visitors how the STEM fields impact our everyday lives.

A creativity studio will be a place where families can get hands on and learn about building and creating. An immersive theater will showcase 3D and 4D multimedia, NASA feeds, and even Hollywood movies and live shows. Other amenities will include indoor parking, food service, and retail stores.

Both the Da Vinci Science Center and Easton representatives believe the project will make Easton a destination that families return to again and again. Overnight tourism is something the city is especially looking forward to.

“We knew that tourism was where we had to go to grow the city’s economy,” Easton Mayor Sal Panto explained. “[This project] has a lot more synergy for the city…[it will] invigorate young people to get back involved in manufacturing and making things.”

Erickson describes the project as “the forefront of the science center experience of the future.”

Erickson said that the project will be of the scale of the PPL Center stadium project in Allentown. It will create about 200 full-time, permanent jobs and bring an annual economic impact of $105 million to the area. About 475,000 tourists will be expected to come from outside the area annually and bring a direct spending of $11.4 million.

Easton will not benefit from this economic development alone. The center plans to partner with local manufacturers and colleges. It also plans to offer free field trips for schools, free membership for low-income families, and free visits for seniors and veterans.

“A rising sea lifts all boats,” said Mayor Panto.

The Da Vinci Science Center and the City of Easton plan on requesting an investment from Northampton County, using the hotel tax, to fund some of the construction, which is estimated to cost about $130 million.

The center will be designed and built by EHDD architects of San Francisco. EHDD specializes in science and educational centers and has constructed well-known sites such as the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Exploratorium at Pier 15 in San Francisco, and the Mississippi River Discovery Center.

“This is the type of work we love to do,” said Duncan Ballash, Principal at EHDD Architects. “Each project is extremely unique.”

Ballash stressed that the architects will be influenced by the community, its values, and its interests while designing the sustainable, environmentally responsible building.

“This is a building that will live on,” continued Jennifer Devlin, Principal at EHDD Architects. “[We want] to connect people to the big story that is the Lehigh Valley.”

